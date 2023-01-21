‘Different plans’ - Jurgen Klopp drops big hint about Liverpool midfielder’s future

James Milner’s Liverpool contract expires at the end of the season.

Jurgen Klopp has suggested that there's a role at Liverpool for James Milner next season - as a player or as part of the backroom staff.

Milner remains a highy-respected and valued member of the Reds dressing room despite having turned 37 earlier this month.

Advertisement

Arriving on a free transfer from Manchester City in the summer of 2015, he's been at the nucleaus of Jurgen Klopp's success as Anfield boss. Milner has made 310 appearances for Liverpool in total and helped the club win the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

The vice-captain made his first appearance after a hamstring injury in Tuesday's FA Cup victory over Wolves. Despite being a midfielder by trade, Milner delivered a superb performance at Molineux.

The former England international is out of contract at the end of the season and plans to go into coaching when he hangs up his boots.

Klopp revealed that Milner wants to keep playing beyond this summer and hinted Liverpool should continue to utilise his expertise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Reds manager said: “We have different plans for Millie. Millie wants to keep playing and when you see him playing the other night, I think everybody will understand that you cannot judge him as normal because of his age.

“He's 37, doesn't look a day like this and when he's in training he’s there and he's an incredibly important player This game we saw as well. It's not that Millie expects to play 64 games but in 64 games a season, Millie could be extremely important. That’s how it is.

“Millie has reached 600 games and most of them for Liverpool, I'm pretty sure. Even a player who has had a few clubs can end up at his club and I would consider Liverpool as his club and that means I'm pretty sure the club should use his character and mindset because it's really special.