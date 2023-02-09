Things spotted in Liverpool training ahead of Merseyside derby against Everton.

Liverpool have been put through their paces ahead of Monday’s Merseyside derby against Everton at Anfield.

The Reds have uploaded photos from their latest session at the AXA Training Centre today.

And the injury situation is certainly looking better for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Diogo Jota has been spotted back in full training after being sidelined since October with a calf injury. Should he be available to face Everton, it will be a big boost to Liverpool’s attacking options. However, the Reds may not want to risk the striker suffering a recurrence of his problem.

What’s more, Arthur Melo also looks to be back in full training. He’s managed just 13 minutes of action since arriving from Juventus and has been unavailable since being forced to have thigh surgery in October.

In addition, Virgil van Dijk and Roberto Firmino are back on the grass. Van Dijk has not played for more than a month because of a hamstring problem while Firmino’s not featured since the restart of the season after the World Cup with a calf complaint. The pair appeared to join in with the warm-up before undergoing individual sessions.

Fabinho missed last week’s 3-0 loss at Wolves due to illness but he’s back.

However, Thiago Alcantara could not be spotted with the rest of his team-mates. The midfielder played for 85 minutes against Wolves so, if he was absent, it may be for a reason not related to an injury. Liverpool have managed Thiago’s fitness in the past due to previous injury issues.