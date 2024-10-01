Liverpool pair Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa. (Photo by Nikki Dyer - LFC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool injury news ahead of the Bologna Champions League clash.

Diogo Jota suffered a minor foot injury during Liverpool’s victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The forward was missing from today’s training session ahead of the Champions League encounter against Bologna. Jota has started the season in fine form, recording three goals and two assists. In last Saturday’s 2-1 triumph at Wolves, he played his part in both of the Reds’ goals as Arne Slot’s men moved to the top of the Premier League table.

However, Jota sustained a foot issue at Molineux that required a scan. Sky Sports reporter Vinny O’Connor, at the AXA Training Centre, revealed it is not serious but it’s likely that Darwin Nunez - who has returned from illness - is likely to spearhead Liverpool’s attack against Bologna at Anfield tomorrow night (20.00 BST).

O’Connor said: “He picked up a bit of a foot injury. We’re told he has a scan, it came back clear but he’s not training today. There is still a possibility he could be involved against Bologna but the likelihood is Darwin Nunez will get the opportunity.”

Federico Chiesa was also absent from Liverpool training. The winger was an unused substitute at Wolves, having made his full debut in a 5-1 Carabao Cup thrashing over West Ham United last week. However, it’s unclear if Chiesa has picked up an issue.

O’Connor added: “We’re not quite sure what the situation is as regards to him. We’ll get a check with that when we speak to Arne Slot a little bit later on (at the pre-match press conference at 15.00 BST).