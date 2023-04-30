Jurgen Klopp’s side enjoyed a flying start but needed a late winner to earn all three points.

Diogo Jota’s dramatic late goal gave Liverpool a vital 4-3 win over Tottenham Hotspur in their push for Champions League qualification as the sides played out a Premier League classic at Anfield.

The Reds made an electric start, netting three times in the first 15 minutes to stun Spurs, with Curtis Jones and Luis Diaz both netting in the first five minutes.

Cody Gakpo was then brought down in the box by Christian Romero and Mohamed Salah stepped to score the penalty, after previously missing his last two spot-kicks.

Spurs grew into the game and began to find ways through Liverpool’s high-line - Klopp’s side had already been warned from an offside chance before Virgil van Dijk was forced to clear off the line from a Heung-Min Son effort.

The visitors began their fight back in the 39th minute, as Ivan Perisic dribbled past Van Dijk, leaving the defender on the floor, to lay it on a plate for Harry Kane to fire in a powerful volley from close range.

The second-half was a tightly contested affair with few clear chances until Romero’s perfectly-timed ball over Liverpool’s defence found Son clear on goal and the South Korean made no mistake to fire past the oncoming Alisson.

Spurs’ pressure told when former Everton forward Richarlison headed in from a free-kick in the 93rd minute and the substitute looked to have earned his side a vital point.

However, remarkably, Liverpool went straight down the other end and Jota fired in a brilliant winner with his left foot to ensure all three points went to Klopp’s side.

Here are our player ratings from a thrilling Premier League clash that moved Liverpool up into fifth place.

1 . Alisson Becker - 6/10 Made a really important save from Kulusevski in the first-half when the score was 3-1 and Spurs were in the ascendancy, but was lucky not to concede further as Son hit the post on two occasions.

2 . Andy Robertson - 6/10 Didn’t have a big positive impact on the match as Liverpool’s defence conceded three. Photo: Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3 . Virgil Van Dijk - 6/10 Van Dijk was caught out badly by Ivan Perisic for Tottenham’s first goal - as he left the Netherlands defender on the floor. Outside of that, he had a quiet game.

4 . Ibrahima Konate - 6/10 Similar to Van Dijk, he enjoyed a relatively quiet game but he wasn’t at his best as the defence nearly cost the Reds all three points.