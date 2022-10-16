Diogo Jota came off in the closing stages of Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat of Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he has ‘no idea’ about the extent of Diogo Jota’s injury after he was stretchered off in Liverpool’s defeat of Manchester City.

The forward came off in the closing stages of the 1-0 victory over the Premier League champions.

Jota put in a superb performance but it was a worrying sight to see him leave the pitch.

And given that the Portugal international stayed down for such a long period, Klopp knew Jota’s injury wasn’t good.

He’s already been ruled out of Liverpool’s clash against West Ham on Wednesday.

Klopp told Sky Sports: “Miss now the next one with Diogo. He had a real pain in that moment. No idea how bad it is but [if] Diogo stays down it’s not good.”

