Diogo Jota injury update: expected injury time frame for Liverpool forward 'revealed'
Diogo Jota is expected to be sidelined for two months, reports in the forward's native Portugal have claimed.
Jota was forced off in Liverpool's 4-1 win over Brentford last weekend. Having assisted Darwin Nunez's opening goal, the 27-year-old was on the receiving end of a tackle from Bees captain Christian Norgaard that saw him stretchered off before half-time.
Curtis Jones had been withdrawn only 10 minutes earlier, while Nunez had to be substituted at half-time. Reds manager Jurgen Klopp revealed that Jota's injury was worse than his team-mates'. He said: “Diogo looks probably the worst; I didn’t see it back but I heard the pictures didn’t look great as well, so we have to see there."
Given the nature of how Jota left the pitch at the Gtec Community Stadium, there have been fears he could be sidelined for a prolonged period. He's been in magnificent form since recovering from a hamstring setback in December, scoring seven goals and creating four in the past 11 games.
According to Portuguese media outlet Record, the former Wolves man will have further tests today and will miss the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday. And although it is claimed that Jota will be absent for a period, he's expected to return before the end of the season.
Klopp will provide an update on Jota when he speaks to the media tomorrow ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash against Luton Town at Anfield on Wednesday.