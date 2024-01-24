Diogo Jota out as Liverpool make four changes for Fulham Carabao Cup semi-final

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp makes four changes for Liverpool's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The Reds hold a 2-1 aggregate lead after battling from behind to triumph at Anfield two weeks ago. And from last Sunday's 4-0 victory over Bournemouth in the Premier League, Diogo Jota drops to the bench. Despite netting a double on the south coast, Cody Gakpo is preferred in attack alongside Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz.

Curtis Jones was withdrawn late against Bournemouth so he's not been risked and is replaced by Ryan Gravenberch in midfield. Alexis Mac Allister and Harvey Elliott keep their berths.

Meanwhile, Jarell Quansah comes into central defence with Ibrahima Konate rested. Quansah partners Virgil van Dijk, with Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley filling the full-back roles. Caoimhin Kelleher starts between the posts ahead of No.1 Alisson Becker as expected.

What's more, Andy Robertson is back on the bench, having been sidelined for the past three months with a shoulder injury.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez; Mac Allister, Elliott, Gravenberch; Diaz Nunez, Gakpo.