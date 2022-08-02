Diogo Jota has signed a new contract at Liverpool.

The Portugal international puts pen to paper on an improved five-year contract to keep him at Anfield until 2027.

Jota signed for the Reds from Wolves for up to £45 million in September 2020.

And the forward has proven a shrewd acquisition, having scored 34 goals in 85 appearances.

Twenty-one of his efforts came last season as Jurgen Klopp’s side claimed the FA Cup and Carabao Cup - as well as going agonisingly close to Premier League and Champions League glory.

Now Jota is excited to continue his improvement with Liverpool.

He told the club website: “Well, [I’m] really proud, I have to say.

“Obviously since I arrived two years ago I established myself as an important player in this team – that’s what I wanted from the beginning.

“Now, signing a new long-term deal, it’s obviously from the club’s perspective proof of the belief in myself as a player. For me, obviously, it’s really good to establish I’ll be here for a while.

“So, the beginning of a new season, let’s do it.”

Jota has played just once for Liverpool in pre-season because of a hamstring injury.

He’s set to miss Saturday’s Premier League curtain-raiser against Fulham - and has admitted he’ll be absent for ‘a few more weeks’

Jota added: “Unfortunately for me, I had an upset in this pre-season because I got injured [in the] last game of the season playing with Portugal.

“So I was coming back in this pre-season, I felt it a little bit again. So it will be a few more weeks, I would say.

“When you fight for everything, like we did last year, you just want to do it again and to do it better, because it’s possible.