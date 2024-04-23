Dirk Kuyt. (Photo by LUC CLAESSEN/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

First, it was Xabi Alonso. Then it was Ruben Amorim. Now Arne Slot is the name on Liverpool fans’ minds.

The Feyenoord chief has emerged as the latest frontrunner to take over as Reds manager at the end of the season. Jurgen Klopp’s void he’s leaving is gargantuan - and it means Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes have to get their decision spot-on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Slot’s someone Kopites might not be too familiar with. But they might have heard of him, having been wanted by Tottenham Hotspur job last summer before Ange Postecoglu’s appointment.

And in credit to Slot, he’s built himself a decent reputation. It might be away from the gaze of the Premier League and in a division less heralded. But on a modest budget, he’s carried out a sterling job at Feyenoord.

In his first season, he oversaw the Rotterdam club’s pathway to the inaugural Europa Conference League final only to be defeated by Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma. Last season, Feyenoord were crowned Dutch champions and finished seven points above second-placed PSV Eindhoven. This campaign, they are second in the table but won the KNVB Cup last weekend with a 1-0 triumph over NEC.

Slot is adored by Feyenoord supporters. And if he were to leave De Kuip for Anfield, he’d be the second man to do so. Dirk Kuyt joined Liverpool from Feyenoord in 2006 and became a fans’ favourite on Merseyside. He helped the Reds finish runners-up in the Champions League and Premier League along with winning the League Cup in 2012.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had a spell coaching at boyhood club Feyenoord before he was appointed ABO Den Haag chief. And speaking to the Liverpool Echo last year, he flagged up the ability of Lutsharel Geertruida and Orkun Kokcu, although the latter moved to Benfica last summer.

“I am a Feyenoord man and they are doing very well at the moment,” Kuyt said. "They have a very good manager in Arne Slot and some of the younger guys like Kokcu and Geertruida are knocking on the door and playing very well.

“It won’t take long for the interest of top European teams to be there for them. I hope Liverpool is interested in Feyenoord players, and I am an example it can work!”

Geertruida is a defender who has come through the Feyenoord youth system. Capable of playing right-back and centre-back, the 23-year-old has made 43 appearances this season - recording seven goals and four assists. He’s also been capped seven times for Holland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad