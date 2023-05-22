Register
‘Dirtiest’ Premier League teams and where Liverpool & Everton rank in discipline this season — gallery

Which teams have been issued the most bookings this Premier League season?

By Georgia Goulding
Published 22nd May 2023, 18:00 BST

Just one match remains for Liverpool and Everton in what has been a truly turbulent 2022/23 Premier League season. For the Reds, their Champions League hopes are all but over, however the Toffees still have the chance to escape relegation for the second campaign in a row.

After Leeds United lost to West Ham at the weekend and Everton clawed back a crucial equaliser in the 99th minute against Wolves, the Blues have a good chance of staying up. But they must still win their final game against Bournemouth and hope that Leicester City drop points in the meantime as well.

For Jurgen Klopp, a top four finish is not yet mathematically impossible, but they will need Manchester United to lose both of their remaining fixtures against Chelsea and Fulham.

This season has been full of twists and turns, the main one of course being Manchester City snubbing Arsenal of the title. As well as the wild results, we’ve seen a huge amount of bookings dished out along the way.

A total of 1,365 cards have been issued so far, which is already more than the 2021/22 campaign, with a handful of games still to go. Here is the full list of cards picked up by each Premier League team this season, including where both Liverpool and Everton rank.

43 yellows, 1 red

1. 20th — Manchester City

43 yellows, 1 red

43 yellows, 0 reds

2. 19th — West Ham

43 yellows, 0 reds

51 yellows, 1 red

3. 18th — Brentford

51 yellows, 1 red

52 yellows, 0 reds

4. 17th — Arsenal

52 yellows, 0 reds

