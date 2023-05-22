Which teams have been issued the most bookings this Premier League season?

Just one match remains for Liverpool and Everton in what has been a truly turbulent 2022/23 Premier League season. For the Reds, their Champions League hopes are all but over, however the Toffees still have the chance to escape relegation for the second campaign in a row.

After Leeds United lost to West Ham at the weekend and Everton clawed back a crucial equaliser in the 99th minute against Wolves, the Blues have a good chance of staying up. But they must still win their final game against Bournemouth and hope that Leicester City drop points in the meantime as well.

For Jurgen Klopp, a top four finish is not yet mathematically impossible, but they will need Manchester United to lose both of their remaining fixtures against Chelsea and Fulham.

This season has been full of twists and turns, the main one of course being Manchester City snubbing Arsenal of the title. As well as the wild results, we’ve seen a huge amount of bookings dished out along the way.

A total of 1,365 cards have been issued so far, which is already more than the 2021/22 campaign, with a handful of games still to go. Here is the full list of cards picked up by each Premier League team this season, including where both Liverpool and Everton rank.

1 . 20th — Manchester City 43 yellows, 1 red

2 . 19th — West Ham 43 yellows, 0 reds

3 . 18th — Brentford 51 yellows, 1 red

4 . 17th — Arsenal 52 yellows, 0 reds

Next Page Page 1 of 5