Liverpool and Everton will have plenty of distance to travel over the Christmas period - as well as the rest of the Premier League.

The Christmas period is something that football fans across the country look forward to. It is always hectic - and if you're an avid supporter, it also involves plenty of pain-staking travelling.

Today, we will look at the distances that each Premier League team (and their set of fans) will need to travel over this year's Christmas schedule. Who will travel the furthest and who will be just going around the corner?

Manchester City and Brentford have not been included in this ranking, as they will only play two games over the Christmas period due to City's involvement in the ongoing Club World Cup.

Sports equipment retailer Net World Sports have determined the teams with the most gruelling festive schedule by calculating the distance each team has to travel and how much time they have between fixtures.

1 . West Ham Distance to travel: 13 miles

2 . Crystal Palace Distance to travel: 17.4 miles Photo: Martin Rickett

3 . Liverpool Distance to travel: 102 miles

4 . Tottenham Distance to travel: 184 miles