The Liverpool players formed a guard of honour for the Belgian, who has scored some vital and memorable goals for the club down the years.

Liverpool beat Wolves 3-1 on the final day of the Premier League season but it wasn’t enough to win the Premier League title as leaders Manchester City beat Aston Villa 3-2 at Etihad Stadium.

After the match, the Reds players formed a guard of honour before their customary lap of appreciation at Anfield to say goodbye to striker Divock Origi.