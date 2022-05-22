Watch: Departing ‘legend’ Divock Origi given guard of honour as Liverpool do lap of appreciation at Anfield

The Liverpool players formed a guard of honour for the Belgian, who has scored some vital and memorable goals for the club down the years.

By Dominic Raynor
Sunday, 22nd May 2022, 7:01 pm

Liverpool beat Wolves 3-1 on the final day of the Premier League season but it wasn’t enough to win the Premier League title as leaders Manchester City beat Aston Villa 3-2 at Etihad Stadium.

After the match, the Reds players formed a guard of honour before their customary lap of appreciation at Anfield to say goodbye to striker Divock Origi.

The Belgian, who loved scoring against Everton and will go down in Liverpool folklore for his double against Barcelona in the Champions League in 2019, was described by the announcer as a club ‘legend’.

