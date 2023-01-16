Former defender Djimi Traore believes Liverpool need to bolster their midfield options.
The Reds slipped to ninth in the Premier League table after a dismal 3-0 loss to Brighton at the weekend.
Jurgen Klopp’s side now face a huge battle to qualify for next season’s Champions League.
There has been plenty of clamour from supporters for Klopp to strenghten in midfield during the January transfer window.
And Traore, who helped the Reds claim the Champions League in 2005, believes that is the case.
He wrote on Twitter: “It’s painful to watch @LFC at moment but I believe on team to come back stronger in next few weeks and surprise everyone on champions league. @LFC never give up and trust Klopp to bring back the team on top 3. We need reinforcement in middle of the park #YNWA.”