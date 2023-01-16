Liverpool sit just ninth in the Premier League table after a 3-0 loss to Brighton.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Former defender Djimi Traore believes Liverpool need to bolster their midfield options.

The Reds slipped to ninth in the Premier League table after a dismal 3-0 loss to Brighton at the weekend.

Jurgen Klopp’s side now face a huge battle to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

There has been plenty of clamour from supporters for Klopp to strenghten in midfield during the January transfer window.

And Traore, who helped the Reds claim the Champions League in 2005, believes that is the case.

