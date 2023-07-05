Dominik Szoboszlai has two major Liverpool advantages to avoid Naby Keita repeat

Dominik Szoboszlai. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

It’s a relationship that is as cordial as they come in football.

Liverpool and RB Leipzig’s rapport is based on respect, with the feeling mutual between both clubs. If one side covets a player from the other, you can almost be assured that discussions will be held.

Of course, each party will look to get the best deal for themselves. Take Fabio Carvalho’s loan move from the Reds to Die Roten Bullen, for example. Liverpool were happy to spend the 2023-24 season in the Bundesliga but they were steadfast that a buy option would not be included in the versatile 20-year-old’s contract.

Leipzig haven’t done badly out of Jurgen Klopp’s side, either. In total, they have accrued a total of £148.85 million in player sales from the Reds alone. The most recent being Dominik Szoboszlai swapping the Red Bull Arena for Anfield.

Liverpool acted swiftly to secure the services of the midfielder, triggering his £60.1 million release clause. Certainly, Klopp and his recruitment staff must be convinced that Szoboszlai can be a hit having departed with such a significant sum of cash.

The last time they purchased an engine-room operator from Leipzig did not work out. A fee of £52.75 million was splashed out on Naby Keita in 2017. But earlier this summer, the 28-year-old left at the end of his contract for nothing. Klopp has scarcely made mistakes in the transfer market during his eight years in the Anfield hot seat. However, the signing of Keita simply did not work out.

A repeat is something that the Reds cannot afford. After an underwhelming fifth-place finish last season, resulting in Champions League qualification being surrendered, a prompt return to rubbing shoulders with the European elite is paramount. Passengers and luxury players can be ill-afforded.

And although Szoboszlai may have arrived for a noteworthy price, he already starts life at Liverpool with two advantages over Keita.

The Reds’ pursuit of Keita was well-documented. In fact, it was somewhat of a saga. It was the summer of 2017 when it emerged that Klopp was interested in recruiting the Guinea international. Liverpool prepared for their first season back in the Champions League and additional quality was coveted. Keita was identified as someone who could add dynamism options that included Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Gini Wijnaldum, Adam Lallana and Emre Can.

However, it was reported in July that a £57 million bid was rebuffed and the Reds would put paid to their interest. Ralph Hasenhuttl, manager of Leipzig at the time, said on Keita: “The chance (of Keita leaving) is null. It’s 100% clear that Naby will play this year in Leipzig.

“At the beginning of the transfer period, we said we would start with the same team, and of the players we had last year no-one will go. That would be our answer now also. For us, everyone can see how important Naby Keita is for our game. It’s 100% sure that he will be with RB Leipzig in the Champions League. They will finish their transfer activities and that is okay for me.”

Ralf Rangnick - who was previously Leipzig’s sporting director - confirmed the following month that two bids were rejected for Keita.

“There were two offers from Liverpool and in between times also a telephone call between the clubs,” Rangnick said. “But not between me and Jurgen Klopp.

“For us, it was always clear that we would not give Naby Keita. That is why there was no direct contact. Every club that has sporting ambitions would have done the same as we did. “But we must weigh it up. If we let Keita go for €70-80m this year, what more would that bring us compared to the sum we would get next year?”

Given that Liverpool were prepared to smash their record transfer fee, it was hardly a shock that fans started getting excited over Keita. Highlight reels of piercing, zestful runs and long-range strikes were viewed in abundance. The hysteria over the need for the Reds to complete the deal perpetuated as the days wore on.

Eventually, Liverpool did come to an agreement with Leipzig to sign Keita. A fee of £52.75 million emphatically dwarfed the £35 million paid for Andy Carroll six years prior. Yet the compromise with Leipzig was that Keita would stay in Saxony for one further season.

That perhaps did Keita few favours. While Klopp’s side enjoyed an excellent campaign, culminating in reaching the Champions League final, the performances of Keita were tracked. Each of his nine goals were shared on social media, as too were every one of his seven assists.

By the time Keita arrived at Anfield, the expectations were lofty. Becoming the first player to wear the No.8 shirt after the departure of arguably the club’s greatest player Steven Gerrard also raised belief.

Keita would leave Liverpool as a Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup winner. However, his legacy smacks of disappointment. Injuries, of course, played a substantial part as 84 Premier League appearances and 129 in total - an average of 25.8 per campaign. Yet consistency also largely evaded Keita. While there were some mercurial moments, his Merseyside stay proved underwhelming.

Perhaps it didn’t help was that there so much hype surrounding Keita before he’d even pulled on a red shirt. None of that was his fault - not the transfer fee, not the speculation and nor the persistent tracking of his progress before he joined Klopp’s outfit.

But that is something that Szobozslai has to his advantage. Liverpool’s interest was a bolt from the blue, with all the focus on the likes of Khephren Thuram, Ryan Gravenberch and Manu Kone. While the clips of Szobozslai have been bandied around social media, his switch to Anfield came at breakneck speed rather than it being protracted.

To further the 22-year-old’s advantage, attention has subsequently turned to who will next arrive. Liverpool are seemingly not done in the transfer market, with a third midfielder potentially arriving to complement Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister, the £35 million signing from Brighton and Hove Albion.

