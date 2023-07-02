Register
‘For me’ - Dominik Szoboszlai explains why he joined Liverpool after Newcastle United snubbed

Dominik Szoboszlai fee, contract length and Liverpool shirt number confrmed.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 16:13 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2023, 16:36 BST

Dominik Szoboszlai’s arrival at Liverpool has been confirmed. The midfielder joins the Reds from RB Leipzig after his £60.1million release clause was triggered.

Szoboszlai has signed a five-year deal at Anfield and been handed the iconic No.8 shirt. Newcastle United had shown interest in the 22-year-old earlier in the summer transfer window.

But Hungary international Szoboszlai believes a switch to Liverpool is the perfect place for his development.

Speaking to the club website, he said: “It’s really, really good. I enjoyed the last [few] days and I’m looking forward to knowing everybody better.

“The last three or four days went really long; it was not that easy. But at the end I’m here, I’m happy and I can’t wait to get started.

“[A] really historic club, really good players, good coach, everything is good. For me it was perfect to make the next step in a club like this. The fans, the stadium, everything is really good.”

Szoboszlai is the second of Liverpool’s summer signings to reinforce their midfield, following the £35m arrival of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton.

Related topics:Newcastle UnitedRB Leipzig