Dominik Szoboszlai’s arrival at Liverpool has been confirmed. The midfielder joins the Reds from RB Leipzig after his £60.1million release clause was triggered.

Szoboszlai has signed a five-year deal at Anfield and been handed the iconic No.8 shirt. Newcastle United had shown interest in the 22-year-old earlier in the summer transfer window.

But Hungary international Szoboszlai believes a switch to Liverpool is the perfect place for his development.

Speaking to the club website, he said: “It’s really, really good. I enjoyed the last [few] days and I’m looking forward to knowing everybody better.

“The last three or four days went really long; it was not that easy. But at the end I’m here, I’m happy and I can’t wait to get started.

“[A] really historic club, really good players, good coach, everything is good. For me it was perfect to make the next step in a club like this. The fans, the stadium, everything is really good.”

