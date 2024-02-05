Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool are currently assessing the extent of Dominik Szoboszlai's injury.

The midfielder was absent from the Reds' squad for the 3-1 loss against Arsenal. Szoboszlai recently returned from a hamstring injury but has suffered a recurrence, meaning he could not not involved at the Emirates Stadium.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That's why Szoboszlai was not risked as Liverpool's lead at the top of the Premier League table was slashed to two points after being comprehensively defeated in the capital.

Speaking to Sky Sports before the defeat, Klopp said: "Dom felt in the same area, or pretty much a similar area, to where he was injured before.

“Not in the game, he was fine, and then after the game [he felt it] slightly so we had a look at it and there was now no chance for him to be involved in this game.

“We cannot take any risk. We have to wait for further assessment but it was clear that he cannot be involved today. That’s it, pretty much.”

Advertisement

Advertisement