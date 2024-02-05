Dominik Szoboszlai injury update as Liverpool handed early blow for Burnley clash
Dominik Szoboszlai was absent for Liverpool's 3-1 loss against Arsenal in the Premier League.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Liverpool are currently assessing the extent of Dominik Szoboszlai's injury.
The midfielder was absent from the Reds' squad for the 3-1 loss against Arsenal. Szoboszlai recently returned from a hamstring injury but has suffered a recurrence, meaning he could not not involved at the Emirates Stadium.
Advertisement
Advertisement
That's why Szoboszlai was not risked as Liverpool's lead at the top of the Premier League table was slashed to two points after being comprehensively defeated in the capital.
Speaking to Sky Sports before the defeat, Klopp said: "Dom felt in the same area, or pretty much a similar area, to where he was injured before.
“Not in the game, he was fine, and then after the game [he felt it] slightly so we had a look at it and there was now no chance for him to be involved in this game.
“We cannot take any risk. We have to wait for further assessment but it was clear that he cannot be involved today. That’s it, pretty much.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Liverpool are back in action when they face Burnley at Anfield on Saturday 10 February. However, Ibrahima Konate will miss the game because of suspension, having been sent off against Arsenal for two bookable offences.