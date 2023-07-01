Dominik Szoboszlai to Liverpool latest as Jurgen Klopp private talks detailed

Dominik Szoboszlai’s move to Liverpool is edging closer.

The Reds yesterday agreed to meet the midfielder’s £60.1 million release clause installed in his RB Leipzig contract. Permission has now been given to Szoboszlai to complete a move to Anfield.

And now it is reported that the 22-year-old has arrived on Merseyside to complete his medical. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has said that Szoboszlai, who recorded 10 goals and 13 assists last season. has already held discussions on the phone with Jurgen Klopp.

Romano wrote on Twitter: “Dominik Szoboszlai, on Merseyside for medical tests — Liverpool and Leipzig have already started to exchange all the documents/contracts to sign the deal.

“Paperwork approved; while Szobo has already had direct call with Klopp, set for this new chapter.”