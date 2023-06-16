Liverpool transfer news as goalkeeper Adrian looks set to extend his stay.

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian has already agreed to extend his stay at the club.

That is according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano after the Reds confirmed that Adrian had been offered a new contract.

Liverpool released their retained list yesterday - announcing, as already known, that Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have departed. Milner has already signed for Brighton while Keita has joined Werder Bremen.

Third-choice keeper Adrian is also out of contract, although manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed that the Reds were in discussions with the Spaniard.

Klopp said: "Adrian, if we don't say goodbye [already] what would that mean? That he probably stays, but if there is nothing in the papers then it is not decided yet finally.

"We will not do it [say goodbye] just in case, but I have a rather good feeling that we [will] keep working together in that position.”

The 36-year-old moved to Anfield in 2019 and has been part of Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Community Shield triumphs.

Now it is said that it is already ‘done and sealed’ that Adrian will spend a fifth season at Liverpool.

Romano wrote on Twitter: “Liverpool statement confirms Adrian has been offered new deal — the agreement is already done and sealed.

“Official statement will follow, Adrian will be part of Liverpool team next season.”

