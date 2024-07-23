Liverpool’s plans are yet to be disclosed a few weeks into the summer transfer window but rumours continue to build.

Arne Slot’s squad boasts a great blend of youth and experience, which was helped by a cash injection of £150m of signings last summer. The debate is whether Liverpool need to add to their squad with a strong youth contingent and depth across almost every position. Yet, Slot may want a player or two to help his philosophy.

There have been only a few confirmations from Liverpool’s squad so far with contracts expiring taking up most of the business, however, it is unlikely to stay that way. With that in mind, here is the latest on the Liverpool transfer activity.

Done Deal - Leny Yoro The Frenchman was wanted by Real Madrid and Liverpool but United's bumper offer blew everyone out of the water and the 18-year-old talent will face off against Slot's side this season.

Close - Riccardo Calafiori to Arsenal The Italian defender was highly sought-after following his performances at Euro 2024. Having starred for Bologna last season, he boasts a unique profile and bags of quality but Arsenal are close to completing a move after securing personal terms.

Rumoured Signing - Nico Williams The Euro 2024 final scorer has been linked with a move away and his release clause remains untouched.

Rumoured Exit - Sepp van den Berg The returning defender has reportedly impressed during pre-season but PSV have been linked with a £17m move. Any outcome is possible.