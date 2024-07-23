But who could they add this summer?But who could they add this summer?
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 16:00 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2024, 19:25 BST

The latest Liverpool transfer news of the summer window as pre-season begins.

Liverpool’s plans are yet to be disclosed a few weeks into the summer transfer window but rumours continue to build.

Arne Slot’s squad boasts a great blend of youth and experience, which was helped by a cash injection of £150m of signings last summer. The debate is whether Liverpool need to add to their squad with a strong youth contingent and depth across almost every position. Yet, Slot may want a player or two to help his philosophy.

There have been only a few confirmations from Liverpool’s squad so far with contracts expiring taking up most of the business, however, it is unlikely to stay that way. With that in mind, here is the latest on the Liverpool transfer activity.

The Frenchman was wanted by Real Madrid and Liverpool but United's bumper offer blew everyone out of the water and the 18-year-old talent will face off against Slot's side this season.

1. Done Deal - Leny Yoro

The Frenchman was wanted by Real Madrid and Liverpool but United's bumper offer blew everyone out of the water and the 18-year-old talent will face off against Slot's side this season. | Manchester United via Getty ImagesPhoto: Manchester United via Getty Images

The Italian defender was highly sought-after following his performances at Euro 2024. Having starred for Bologna last season, he boasts a unique profile and bags of quality but Arsenal are close to completing a move after securing personal terms.

2. Close - Riccardo Calafiori to Arsenal

The Italian defender was highly sought-after following his performances at Euro 2024. Having starred for Bologna last season, he boasts a unique profile and bags of quality but Arsenal are close to completing a move after securing personal terms. | Getty Images

The Euro 2024 final scorer has been linked with a move away and his release clause remains untouched.

3. Rumoured Signing - Nico Williams

The Euro 2024 final scorer has been linked with a move away and his release clause remains untouched. | Getty Images

The returning defender has reportedly impressed during pre-season but PSV have been linked with a £17m move. Any outcome is possible.

4. Rumoured Exit - Sepp van den Berg

The returning defender has reportedly impressed during pre-season but PSV have been linked with a £17m move. Any outcome is possible. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

