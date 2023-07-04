Roberto Firmino was one of four senior players released by Liverpool at the end of the season

Roberto Firmino has completed his move to Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli, according to reports.

The Brazilian left Liverpool at the conclusion of his contract, ending his eight-year association with the club after joining from TSG Hoffenheim in 2015.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fabrizio Romano has reported, ‘Bobby Firmino, Al Ahli player’ followed by a tick emoji to indicate the player’s move to Saudi Arabia has been sealed.

Saudi Arabian newspaper Al-Riyadh has revealed a three-year deal for Firmino, with the player penning his contract in Dubai.

The 31-year-old is the latest player based in Europe to make the move to the Gulf state, with goalkeeper Édouard Mendy joining Al Ahli from Chelsea.

Al-Ahli are 75 per cent owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, who also own an 80 per cent stake in Premier League side Newcastle United. Earlier this month, PIF announced it had taken majority ownership of Saudi Arabia’s four leading clubs Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Ruben Neves are among the other players to make the move to Saudi Arabia, following Cristano Ronaldo’s decision to join Al-Nassr.

Firmino made 362 appearances for the Reds, scoring 111 goals and providing 79 assists. He was an integral part of the side that lifted the Champions League and Premier League, as well as the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

Speaking of the player’s departure, Jurgen Klopp said month: “He is so integral for everything what happened here in my time. I think he is still the player who started most games even when recently he didn’t start that often.

“It’s just that I couldn’t imagine for a long, long time how our game would look without him. So, we had to find ways when he was not available and we came through these spells: Sadio [Mane] last year, for example, did exceptional, did that really well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“But yes, as a person, as a human, as a boy, I will miss him. As a player we all will miss him, but anyway I think it’s the right way to part ways: very respectful, with tears in our eyes and with the knowledge that we will definitely miss each other because it will be the other way around the same.