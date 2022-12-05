Liverpool transfer news as it is claimed that Manchester United are out of the race for Jude Bellingham.

Manchester United are out of the race for Jude Bellingham, according to reports.

Bellingham is one of the most coveted players in the world, with the midfielder expected to leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2023.

The Birmingham City academy graduate is currently dazzling at the World Cup and has played an instrumental role to help England into the quarter-finals in Qatar.

Liverpool are huge admirers of Bellingham, with Sky Germany reporting he’s Jurgen Klopp’s No.1 target. Manchester City and Real Madrid are also keen on the 19-year-old, whose price tag has been mooted at more than £100 million.

However, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg claims that Man United will not be in the frame to sign Bellingham.

He said: “Jurgen Klopp is pushing, pushing, pushing for a move to the Reds. From all we are hearing, Bellingham is his No.1 transfer target next summer.

“Man United, on the hand, they seem to be out of the race and don’t stand a chance at this point.”

Plettenberg also suggested Dortmund are already planning for Bellingham’s departure.