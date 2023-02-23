Double boost for Liverpool in Jude Bellingham transfer pursuit

Despite Jurgen Klopp side’s form, a deal is still a possibility for Liverpool.

Liverpool’s pursuit of Jude Bellingham has received a major boost with a key competitor reportedly out of the race to sign the highly-rated midfielder.

Spanish giants Real Madrid do not want to meet Borussia Dortmund’s £132m asking price and have their own lower valuation figure in mind and will not go past it, according to The Athletic.

The report also says the player himself remains a huge admirer of Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool, and several sources have insisted he wouldn’t necessarily be put off by the club’s recent blip.

Some involved in the Bellingham pursuit feel this is Liverpool’s deal to lose, but the money needed and the Reds indifferent form may yet prove too big a barrier.

Bellingham has continued his World Cup form for his club side, helping them win all eight of their games since the completion of the tournament in Qatar. This season has seen him improve his goal output, having already scored more goals than in the previous campaign. Ten goals and six assists in total is a brilliant return for an ever-improving player.

Liverpool will certainly have to spend this summer given the state of their current form and the fact that Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are likely to depart.

