The latest edition of the worldwide football video game has released its full ratings for the season ahead.

EA Sports FC 24 has released its full ratings for the 2023/24 season and the Liverpool squad certainly has some big-hitters once again.

The Premier League boasts four out of the 12 highest rated players in the game, with Manchester City duo Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne sat alongside Kylian Mbappe as the highest rated on the game at 91.

Liverpool boast a trio rated 89 with Mohamed Salah, Alisson Becker and Virgil Van Dijk the standout names.

The game is set to be released on September 29 and is the first edition not to be titled ‘FIFA’ after 30 years. We’ve decided to show you the highest rated Premier League side.

1 . GK - Alisson Becker (Liverpool) Rated: 89

2 . RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) Rated: 86

3 . CB - Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Rated: 89