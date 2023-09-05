Jurgen Klopp has spoken of his concerns about the Saudi Pro League as they target Mo Salah.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe insists he has not ‘considered’ the Saudi Pro League’s transfer window when it comes to squad planning.

Deals can no longer take place in the Premier League after deadline day took place last Friday. However, transfers in Saudi Arabia - who have aggressively been targeting players aplenty in Europe this summer - remains open until tomorrow.

Al-Ittihad are still targeting Liverpool talisman Mo Salah, although Jurgen Klopp has insisted the winger is not for sale having rejected a bid of up to £150 million from Al-Ittihad. The Reds boss has previously admitted that the Saudi window shutting later than the rest of Europe (at the time, FIFA had it down as 22 September) is the ‘worst thing’.

Meanwhile, speaking ahead of Liverpool’s 3-0 victrory over Aston Villa last week, Klopp rejected UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin’s claim that that the Saudi game is not a threat to the European leagues.

Newcastle are owned by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund - who indeed also hold a majority stake in Al-Ittihad as well as Al-Nassr, Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal. The Magpies sold Allan Saint-Maximim to Al-Ahli earlier in the window while captain Jamaal Lascelles is a reported target for Al-Shabab.