Liverpool beat Newcastle United 2-1 in the Premier League.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddie Howe admitted Newcastle United’s stoppage-time loss to Liverpool was a ‘sickener’.

The Reds snatched a dramatic 2-1 win over the Magpies courtesy of a 98th-minute goal from Fabio Carvalho.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite three key players in Allan Saint-Maximin, Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes, Newcastle went into half-time ahead. Alexander Isak netted on his debut after arriving from Real Soceidad for £60 million.

Liverpool equalised through Roberto Firmino in the 61st minute but it looked like they’d have to settle for a draw.

However, with the last kick of the game, Carvalho smashed home from close range after the visitors failed to clear a corner.

And Howe made no excuses that his troops ‘didn’t deal’ with the set-piece.

He told BT Sport: “That's the pain of football.

"That's the horrible side of it when your team has given everything. It is a sickener for us but it is part of the game. We just didn't deal with the corner.

"I thought we played well in the first half. Naturally when you are 1-0 up here you are not going to be the dominant team and you are going to have to withstand pressure.