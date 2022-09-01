Eddie Howe gives simple explanation why Liverpool clinched dramatic win over Newcastle
Liverpool beat Newcastle United 2-1 in the Premier League.
Eddie Howe admitted Newcastle United’s stoppage-time loss to Liverpool was a ‘sickener’.
The Reds snatched a dramatic 2-1 win over the Magpies courtesy of a 98th-minute goal from Fabio Carvalho.
Despite three key players in Allan Saint-Maximin, Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes, Newcastle went into half-time ahead. Alexander Isak netted on his debut after arriving from Real Soceidad for £60 million.
Liverpool equalised through Roberto Firmino in the 61st minute but it looked like they’d have to settle for a draw.
However, with the last kick of the game, Carvalho smashed home from close range after the visitors failed to clear a corner.
And Howe made no excuses that his troops ‘didn’t deal’ with the set-piece.
He told BT Sport: “That's the pain of football.
"That's the horrible side of it when your team has given everything. It is a sickener for us but it is part of the game. We just didn't deal with the corner.
"I thought we played well in the first half. Naturally when you are 1-0 up here you are not going to be the dominant team and you are going to have to withstand pressure.
"It is difficult to defend against this team."