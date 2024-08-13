Bruno Guimaraes. (Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool failed to sign Martin Zubimendi and sections of supporters believe Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes should be an alternative.

It’s a blow for Arne Slot in his first transfer window. The likelihood is that Liverpool’s head coach, when he addresses the media ahead of Saturday’s 2024-25 Premier League curtain-raiser at Ipswich Town, will try to play down the failed pursuit of Martin Zubimendi.

In truth, Slot may not even admit that the Reds were keen to sign the midfielder. Instead, he may continue with the stance that he’s happy with the squad he’s inherited and Liverpool will only made additions if it is worthwhile and possible.

Supporters aplenty would like to see fresh faces arrive. The prospect of Zubimendi adding control and poise to the midfield in the No.6 role excited. It’s a position that the Reds lack strength in depth, with Wataru Endo the only senior option and there are some question marks around whether he’s suited to Slot’s style of football.

One name that sections of fans have clamoured for Liverpool to target on social media is Bruno Guimaraes. The Brazil international has been one of the standout midfielders in the Premier League since arriving at Newcastle United in January 2022, scoring 17 goals in 107 appearances. The Reds have been linked with Guimaraes on several occasions, while Manchester City and Arsenal have been suggested as potential suitors.

Ahead of the 2024-25 Premier League campaign, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe was asked about the future of Guimaraes, who reportedly has a £100 million release clause. The Magpies are desperate to keep hold of Guimaraes, but Howe admitted there are ‘no guarantees’

Via the Guardian, the St James’ Park chief said: “Let me tell you, players like Bruno aren’t around every corner. They are very, very rare. He should be appreciated for everything he brings.

“My intention would be to keep Bruno for as long as we possibly can because I can. But I can never make guarantees because that would be absolutely foolish of me. I’ve been in football long enough to know you never know what is going to happen tomorrow. But he’s an integral part of the team and playing really well at the moment. A lot will depend on our ambitions and where the club is going in the foreseeable future. We need to show we’re moving forward.”

However, The Athletic has reported that Liverpool hold no interest in Guimaraes despite missing out on Zubimendi.