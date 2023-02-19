Eddie Howe makes Newcastle United claim about Liverpool’s two goals in defeat

Liverpool picked up a 2-0 win against Newcastle in the Premier League.

Eddie Howe believes Newcastle United could have prevented both goals ‘on another day’ in their loss to Liverpool.

The Reds earned a 2-0 victory at St James’ Park to keep their chances of finishing in the Premier League top four alive

Jurgen Klopp’s side raced into a two-goal lead after just 17 minutes through Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo. Newcastle’s task was then made harder when goalkeeper Nick Pope was sent off for handling the ball outside his box.

The Magpies, who sit fourth, suffered just a second loss in the league this season - with the other coming against Liverpool at Anfield in August.

And while Howe accepted the Reds have quality in the final third, he reckons Newcastle may have defended better in a different game.

The Magpies chief said: “Liverpool have that pace and that quality. They have that quality to find the runs.

“On another day, we would back ourselves in those situations a lot better - we didn’t, we paid the price of that. We will review that and analyse it.