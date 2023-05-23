Register
Eddie Howe makes surprise transfer claim after Liverpool suffer blow

Newcastle United have qualified for next season’s Champions League with Liverpool set to miss out.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 23rd May 2023, 09:00 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 09:21 BST

Eddie Howe has insisted that Newcastle United face a tough summer in the transfer window despite their qualification for the Champions League.

The Magpies' goalless draw against Leicester City ensured they have booked their spot in Europe's elite club competition for next season. What's more, it further diminished Liverpool's chances of an unlikely Premier League top-four finish. The Reds now need to win their final game against Southampton and hope that Manchester United lose their two final matches against Chelsea and Fulham.

Newcastle are owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) and are considered the wealthies owners in the Premier League. Regardless, Howe has stressed that it will be Newcastle's most difficult period to recruit despite their new Champions League status.

He said: “There's a very small pool of players for us to recruit. This is probably going to be our toughest transfer window.

“I don't think there was anything wrong with our performances, maybe our attention was slightly turned away from the league. The performances after the [Carabao Cup] final were brilliant.

“That's the challenge, it's not easy. Physically it's a big demand but they've coped very well, they've seen the fruits of their labour, that's helped us keep them focused.

“We don't want to go too far away from what we've done but there are more games so that's a bigger challenge.”

Related topics:Eddie HoweNewcastle UnitedChampions LeaguePremier LeagueManchester UnitedLeicester CityChelseaFulham