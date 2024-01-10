Darwin Nunez signed for Liverpool for what could become a club record £85 million.

Darwin Nunez has been told he could become a £200 million player - if he improves his finishing.

The striker joined Liverpool from Benfica in the summer of 2022 for a fee that could reach a club record £85 million. Nunez's maiden campaign brought mixed results as he scored 15 goals in 42 appearances.

This campaign, the Uruguay international has netted only eight times in 29 appearances - although he has eight assists to his name. Nunez has bagged only one in his previous 15 games but has missed several chances in that stretch.

A lack of composure in front of goal has been the 24-year-old's biggest issue during his time at Anfield. Nunez had eight attempts on goal in the 4-2 victory over Newcastle United on New Year's Day as Liverpool moved three points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

However, Darragh MacAnthony, the majority owner of League One promotion hopefuls Peterborough United and Liverpool fan, believes that if Nunez gets better in the final third then his price tag could skyrocket in the future.

The Posh chairman, who sold Ivan Tony to Brentford for £10 million in 2020, said on his podcast The Hard Truth following the win against Newcastle, said: "Liverpool have got to be up there with us (Peterborough) for missed chances.

"I love Darwin Nunez. I felt like one minute I want to strangle him then one minute I want to kiss him! If he learns to finish, he could be the first £200 million striker that gets sold in a few years if [Erling] Haaland is still at Man City.

"He has got everything. They battered Newcastle and it'll be interesting with [Mo] Salah going off (to AFCON). They've obviously got a few injuries defensively, they're playing [Joe] Gomez at left-back. .I still think Man City will win the league by 10 points.