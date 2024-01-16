EFL club ban The S*n newspaper with Liverpool boycott as strong as ever
A lifelong supporter of Bolton Wanderers sadly died during their match against Cheltenham Town.
Bolton Wanderers have banned newspaper The S*n from tonight's FA Cup third-round replay against Luton Town for an insensitive and crass headline about a fan who sadly passed away.
The Trotters' League One fixture against Cheltenham Town last Saturday was abandoned after lifelong supporter Iain Purslow died, having collapsed during the first half. Mr Purslow was treated for more than 30 minutes in the stands before he was taken to hospital.
However, the day after the game, The S*n sparked outrage when it printed a headline on page 10 which read: “Footie binned… Over ill fan’.
Some Bolton supporters have filed complaints to the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO). The newspaper (and its website) printed an apology on Monday that ready: “The Sun apologises for the headline in the news pages of the print edition of Sunday's paper about Bolton fan Iain Purslow, which was insensitive. Our condolences to Iain's family and friends.”
However, Bolton fans have been left dissatisfied by the brief apology. Wanderers will pay tribute to Mr Purslow before they face Luton at the Toughsheet Stadium. What's more, the Bolton News reports that The S*n have had access withdrawn and Wanderers will review the position thereafter.
The city of Liverpool has a widespread ban on The S*n for its coverage of the Hillsborough Disaster. Ninety-seven Liverpool supporters who attended an FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest in 1989 were unlawfully killed. However, The S*n printed a front-page story that contained a litany of unsubstantiated allegations provided by unnamed South Yorkshire police officers.
Reporters from The S*n have been banned by Liverpool FC premises since February 2017, having previously only been allowed to cover matches and press conferences. Everton FC also banned the newspaper in the same year.