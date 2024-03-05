Mo Salah. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Egypt have sent Liverpool a frank message over Mo Salah - and insisted he will be called up for international duty if he makes a return to action this week.

Salah has played just twice for the Reds in 2024. After a 4-2 win over Newcastle United on New Year's Day, the forward jetted off to represent the Pharaohs at the African Cup of Nations. Salah suffered a hamstring injury in the second game of the tournament and returned to Merseyside for treatment, with Egypt crashing out of the competition in the last 16 after a shock defeat to DR Congo on penalties.

Salah spent a total of four weeks absent before he made a goalscoring impact off the bench in Liverpool's 4-1 win over Brentford on 17 February. However, the 31-year-old sustained a recurrence of his issue and hasn't featured since.

Before last weekend's 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest, Anfield boss Jurgen Klopp revealed that Salah was close to being available once again. Liverpool have a trip to Sparta Prague in the Europa League last 16 first leg on Thursday before they have a seismic clash against Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Salah will certainly want to play a part against City, which could make or break the Reds' ambitions of being crowned champions.

Liverpool did request for Salah to be given special dispensation to not be included in Egypt's squad for the international break that ensues after the FA Cup quarter-final tie at Manchester United on Sunday 17 March. But Egypt FA member Ehab El-Komy has insisted that if Salah steps on the pitch for the Reds beforehand then he will be linking up with his national team.

“The coaching staff, the Football Association, and the Egyptian fans are all keen on Salah’s safety,” El-Komy said via by KingFut.

“If he is not 100% ready, the national team coaching staff will be even more cautious about his presence in the upcoming camp. We have two weeks ahead of us and his recovery may be complete.”

“If Mohamed Salah is ready, we will be keen on his presence. Otherwise, a different talk will be held at the appropriate time. Even up to the date of the international agenda, if Salah plays in any match with Liverpool, he will be ready and we will call him up to join the Egyptian national team.

“We want things to be calm, especially since [new manager] Hossam Hassan wants all players to be present for Egypt’s strong start under his leadership.”

Egypt sacked manager Rui Vitoria after their failed AFCON bid and replaced by Hossam Hassan. The country's record goalscorer slammed Salah for leaving the Pharaohs' squad to return to Liverpool for treatment. Speaking at the time, Hassan said: “If Salah feels he wants to travel, he should travel and not return to the national team again because the injury is not severe. He needs physiotherapy which is available with the national team.

“A hamstring injury does not require extensive facilities in Liverpool. Big clubs always send doctors and physical therapists with top players to these tournaments, and in Liverpool, they know if Salah needs something, they will send doctors to him.

“Salah, with his great value, should continue with the national team both morally and psychologically. It affects other teams that he can participate at any time, but his departure will affect Egypt negatively and the opponents positively."

Egypt are set to take part Winsunited Cup in the UAE against Croatia, New Zealand and Tunisia. However, it has been claimed that Salah cannot be contacted.

El-Komy added: "The Egyptian national team, led by Hossam and Ibrahim Hassan, can’t communicate with Mohamed Salah so far.

“So far, there hasn’t been any meeting between Hossam Hassan and Mohamed Salah, but there is no dispute between the two parties. The Minister of Sports will hold a session between the two parties to create a conducive atmosphere within the team.