Egypt's Football Association have confirmed Mo Salah will travel back to Liverpool for treatment.

The Reds talisman suffered a back injury while on African Cup of Nations duty. Salah was forced off in the first half of the Pharaohs' 2-2 draw against Ghana last Thursday.

Egypt have taken only two points from as many Group B games and require a victory over Cape Verde to guarantee a spot in the knockout stage of the competition in the Ivory Coast.

After Liverpool's 4-0 victory over Bournemouth in the Premier League, manager Jurgen Klopp revealed the 31-year-old will return to Merseyside to be treated by the Reds' medical team. However, Salah will first watch Egypt's crucial encounter against Cape Verde and are hopeful that Salah can represent the Pharaohs should they make it to the AFCON semi-finals.

A post on the Egypt FA's Facebook said: "Salah attends the Cape Verde game and travels to England after the game

"After carrying out additional examinations of Mohamed Salah in the last hours and after communication between the medical department of the national team and his counterpart at Liverpool club, it has been confirmed that the player will return to England following the Cape Verde game tomorrow to complete his treatment, hoping to catch him in the semi-finals of the CAF Nations Cup in case of qualification."

On Salah's injury, Klopp said: “However long he is out, I think probably everybody sees that it makes sense that he is doing the rehab with us or with our people. That’s the plan, but if that’s now written in stone already, I don’t know.

“[I spoke with him] directly after [the game], pretty much the night it happened. Since then, he’s in contact with our doctor. The doc tells me the news, so I think he will be back.”

“I’m not a doctor. I would say if Egypt qualify for the final and he is fit before the final then probably yes. Why not?