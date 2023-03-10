Bournemouth injury news ahead of the clash against Liverpool.

AFC Bournemouth’s Marcus Tavernier. Picture: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Liverpool have the chance to move into fourth spot in the Premier League when they travel to Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Reds have an early start as the fixture is the lunchtime kick-off - yet it could work in their favour.

A fifth win in six league games will see Jurgen Klopp’s side move into the Champions League spots on goal difference and pile the pressure on Tottenham ahead of their encounter against Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool will not be underestimating Bournemouth, however. The Cherries are scrapping for survival at the foot of the table and have leader Arsenal a real scare last week as they fell to a 3-2 loss having been two goals ahead.

However, Gary O’Neil’s side could be without as many as eight players. Lloyd Kelly, previously linked with Liverpool is doubful (calf) along with Illia Zabarnyi (ankle) and Marcus Tavernier (hamstring). They all missed the loss to Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Hamed Traore (muscle), Matias Vina (knee) and Jefferson Lerma (muscle) may not be available.