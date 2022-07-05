A number of players have been linked with leaving Liverpool.

Liverpool’s preparations for the new season are offically under way.

The Reds returned to pre-season training on Monday ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

Already, Jurgen Klopp has been active in the summer transfer window. He’s brought in Darwin Nunez from Benfica for what could become a club-record fee of £85 million.

Meanwhile, teenagers Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay have joined from Fulham and Aberdeen respectively.

Liverpool’s business in terms of incomings looks over.

However, there could still be more outgoings after the exits. Sadio Mane has left for Bayern Munich and Takumi Minamino joined Monaco.

In addition, the Reds have loaned out the likes of Conor Bradley (Bolton Wanderers) Billy Koumetio (Austria Vienna) and Marcelo Pitaluga (Macclesfield).

Other members of Klopp’s squad have been linked with exit, while some youngsters are expected to leave.

We take a look at who might depart and who’s likely to stay despite speculation.

1. Caoimhin Kelleher - very unlikely Kelleher admitted on Republic of Ireland duty last month that he was set to sit down with the Reds about his future. He will want regular football at some stage but Liverpool may see it as least one year too soon. An able deputy to Alisson Becker. Photo: NNick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

2. Adrian - very unlikely Liverpool have allowed three young keepers to depart on loan, meaning the Spaniard is probable to stay as No.3. One year left on his deal. Photo: Liverpool, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3. Neco Williams - go Heavily linked with a permanent departure. Liverpool want £15m for the right-back, with Nottingham Forest and Fulham keen. Deserves to play regularly elsewhere. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

4. Rhys Williams - go Spent the first half of last season at Swansea. Another Championship switch could be on the cards. Photo: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images