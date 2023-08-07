Register
‘Embarrassing’ - Jamie Carragher gives immediate reaction to big Liverpool news

Southampton have turned down a third bid for Romeo Lavia.

By Will Rooney
Published 7th Aug 2023, 18:06 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 18:16 BST

Jamie Carragher has called Liverpool’s failure to land Romeo Lavia so far ‘embarrassing’.

The Reds have had a third bid in the region of £45 million turned down for the Southampton midfield. The Saints are holding out for £50 million despite their Premier League relegation last season.

And Carragher, writing on Twitter, is baffled why Liverpool haven’t moved for Chelsea target Moises Caicedo to replace the departed duo of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

The former Reds defender said: “This is embarrassing. Liverpool for years now have got deals done quickly with no fuss.

“If you don’t think he’s worth 50M move on, if you really want him pay it. Also not sure why LFC aren’t in for Caicedo, yes it’s a lot of money but Liverpool got big money for JH/FAB.”

