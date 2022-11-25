Liverpool takeover latest after being put up for sale by Fenway Sports Group

Liverpool will not back down in the transfer market despite being put up for sale by Fenway Sports Group (FSG).

That is the verdict of ex-Reds striker Emile Heskey amid a potential Anfield takeover.

FSG confirmed that they are seeking investment more than two weeks ago. And although several parties have been linked so far, it’s still to emerge whether a concrete off has been made.

A theory behind why FSG are looking to sell, having owned Liverpool since 2010, is to ensure the club can keep up with the likes of Manchester City in the pursuit of prising the world’s best players to Anfield.

Jude Bellingham is one of the most coveted players around. The midfielder is rumoured to leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season. The Reds are admirers, along with City and Real Madrid, and Bellingham is expected to cost more than £100 million.

However, Heskey believes FSG would still be prepared to splash the cash.

“It did surprise me, yes but we should never be surprised. It shouldn’t destabilise the club, they’re a huge club in the global sense,” the former England international told safebettingsites.com.