England’s expected starting XI for their World Cup opener against Iran.

England start their World Cup campaign when they face Iran in Qatar today (13.00 GMT).

The Three Lions prepare for their opening Group B fixture when they face Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.

Gareth Southgate’s side are hoping to win the tournament for the first time since 1966. And having reached the semi-finals four years ago, there is optimism among the fans.

England’s 26-man squad has plenty of strength in depth and competition for places is fierce. It’ll be interesting to see how England line-up for their first game. Liverpool pair Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are in the squad, while Jordan Pickford and Conor Coady represent Everton.

According to The Telegraph, it’s likely that Arsenal’s Buyako Saka will start in attack ahead of Manchester City’s Phil Foden. It is said that Southgate will rotate his line-up during the group stage.

In addition, Chelsea’s Mason Mount - recently linked with a move to Liverpool - is reportedly set to play in an advanced role with captain Harry Kane spearheading the attack.

And the Three Lions are also expected to play a four-man defence rather than a wing-back system which Southgate has favoured in the past.

With that in mind, here’s the England starting line-up we predict.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford - Everton Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

2. RB - Kieran Trippier - Newcastle Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

3. CB - John Stones - Man City Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

4. CB - Harry Maguire - Man Utd Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images