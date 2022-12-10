England team expected to play France in the 2022 World Cup quarter-final.

England face their biggest challenge of the 2022 World Cup today when they face France in the quarter-finals (19.00 GMT).

The Three Lions are aiming to claim their first major tournament since 1966 and have a good chance of going all the way in Qatar.

The swept Senegal aside 3-0 in the last 16 and head into their latest game with momentum.

But Gareth Southgate and his troops don’t need reminding how difficult of a task they face against France, who are the current holders.

England have had six days to recover from their last game, which is ideal preparation. Southgate will have been mulling over his team all week as the Three Lions look to reaching the semi-finals for a third successive major tournament.

The Telegraph reports that England will be unchanged from their defeat of Senegal. In that case, here’s the team expected to face France.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford - Everton

2. RB - Kyle Walker - Man City

3. CB - John Stones - Man City

4. CB - Harry Maguire - Man Utd