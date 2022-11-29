Gareth Southgate’s team news for their final group stage game at the FIFA World Cup appears to have hit the news. England face Wales in Qatar.

England head coach Gareth Southgate is looking to lead the Three Lions to the FIFA World Cup 2022 knockout stages this evening

England are back in action tonight when they take on rivals Wales in their final 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage clash and it looks like one of Liverpool’s stars is set to make his first start of the tournamnet.

The Three Lions are more or less through to the knockout stage already, only needing to avoid a four - or more - goal defeat to book their place in the next round. Though, to win the group, they may need to win, needing to win in the case Iran win or draw or in the case USA defeat Iran, providing there isn’t a huge goal difference swing.

Ahead of the final group stage game, Gareth Southgate could make as many as four changes, according to The Telegraph, and that could mean a current Liverpool star lining up alongside a potential future teammate in the middle of the park. Meanwhile, with one key player set to be rested it looks like a Man City star is being given the nod ahead of his Reds counterpart.