The Liverpool youngster has been a part of the first-team set-up for the past few seasons and is continuing to shine for his country.

England U21 boss Lee Carsley has explained how Liverpool star Harvey Elliott can go to the next level after impressing once again on international duty.

Elliott, 20, has featured heavily for Jurgen Klopp across the past two seasons, coming off the bench in most games when he doesn't start as he continues to grow as a player.

His form for Liverpool has been solid, if not spectacular so far this season, but his showings in an England shirt for the youth side has been incredible eye-catching - and he proved it again against Serbia with another goal as his side ran out 3-0 winners.

Reflecting on his form for his country, Carsley revealed that Elliott is asked to play a different role for England, as opposed to Liverpool, which is helping him to get further forward.

“We maybe ask him to play a different role for us, maybe a little bit higher,” he said. “Harvey is a player with outstanding potential.

“We have to make sure that when he is on camp, we can’t guarantee him minutes at Liverpool but I can guarantee him minutes here and be an important part of what we do.

“All of the stats and data that come back on Harvey is that he is definitely our most creative player in terms of creating chances and scoring goals. That’s good for him but he knows he has to keep doing that. That’s going to be a big part of his game.”

He has just six goals and five assists in 82 games for Liverpool so far in his career but he's produced five goal contributions in his last three England U21 games where he's been granted more license to get forward, something he doesn't quite get under Klopp.

Minutes in general haven't been a problem, as Elliott has started in all six games in the Carabao Cup and Europa League combined but it's just the one start in the league so far.

The trio of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones have become key starters, and Elliott is now battling with Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo for a starting place.

Although, he's only failed to feature on two occasions - in the 2-1 loss to Tottenham and the 3-1 home win over West Ham and he is clearly highly regarded at the club.

Playing in a deeper role under Klopp, Elliott has continuously shown a brilliant desire and work rate in a midfield three but it's clear he can be a lot more effective in a more natural attacking midfield position for his country.