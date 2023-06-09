The Reds will be looking to challenge for silverware again next season.

Liverpool may have endured a troublesome 2022/23 season but they are already putting the pieces in place to return to title-challenging form after the summer transfer window.

The Reds have won seven trophies under Jurgen Klopp, including the Champions League and their first ever Premier League title. Their last gold rush was just last year, when they lifted the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, as well as pipping Manchester City to the Community Shield.

As Liverpool look to bounce back from their fifth-place finish in the league last season, let’s take a look at some of England’s most successful trophies and where the Reds rank compared to some of their closest and most historic rivals, according to this Wikipedia list.

1 . 18th — Leicester City (7 trophies) The Foxes’ fairytale Premier League title win in 2016 will forever be etched in football folklore.

2 . 17th — West Ham United (7 trophies) The Irons ended a 58-year wait for European glory by winning the Europa Conference League.

3 . 16th — West Bromwich Albion (9 trophies) Albion have won the FA Cup five times in their history.

4 . 15th — Leeds United (9 trophies) Leeds were crowned champions of England on three occasions.