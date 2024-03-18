Erik ten Hag, manager of Manchester United looks on after the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final between Manchester United and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford on March 17, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Erik ten Hag reckons that Manchester United's FA Cup victory over Liverpool will go down in history.

Jurgen Klopp's side's hopes of winning four trophies this season came to an end as they suffered a 4-3 quarter-final loss at Old Trafford. The tie was a thriller that had appeared would head to penalties after extra-time. Alexis Mac Allister, Mo Salah and Harvey Elliott were on target for Liverpool while Scott McTominay, Antony and Marcus Rashford bagged for United.

But with seconds left of the showdown, United booked their spot in the last four at Wembley when Amad Diallo rounded off a counter-attack in the second minute of stoppage-time.

The win helped ease pressure on ten Hag and the FA Cup could prove the Red Devils' salvation after failing to mount a Premier League title challenge and crashing out of the Champions League when finishing bottom of their group. There have been plenty of questions asked about United - but ten Hag was full of admiration for his side's display.

The United boss said: "There are games where I was involved like this previously, yes. But, of course, when it’s Manchester United against Liverpool, one of the world’s best football matches, this is happening, I think it’s historical.”

"I thought [the] first 35 minutes was the best I have seen from my team this season. We played so well, in and out of possession. And then the last 10 minutes. And also after half-time, we dropped off a level, and you see Liverpool is a very good team. And then they took over, but then, finally, we changed our style, the system especially, and from that moment on we took the initiative, and we believed in it, and we created chances, and we scored goals.”

Amad was given a second yellow card after scoring the winner for taking off his shirt. The forward had been booked previously for a foul on Mac Allister minutes earlier. It means that the former Sunderland loanee will have to serve a one-match suspension for United's Premier League clash against Brentford after the international break.