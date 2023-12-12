Liverpool welcome Man Utd to Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Erik ten Hag has insisted that Manchester United are capable of beating 'any opponent' as their clash against Liverpool looms.

Pressure has piled on ten Hag because of the Red Devils' stuttering form. United suffered a chastening 3-0 loss at the hands of AFC Bournemouth at Old Trafford last weekend, while they have also suffered home defeats by Brighton and Crystal Palace.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Red Devils sit just sixth in the Premier League table - some 10 points adrift of leaders Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp's men welcome United to Anfield on Sunday, having earned a famous 7-0 triumph in last campaign's encounter.

United first have a must-win clash against Bayern Munich in the Champions League. They have to beat the Bundesliga champions and hope that Galatasaray and Copenhagen's showdown ends in a draw to qualify for the knockout stage.

There is currently scant confidence among United fans amid reports that ten Hag has lost the confidence of some members of the dressing room. Speaking ahead of the Bayern match, the Old Trafford chief said: "We have very good performances and highs. We are able to beat any opponent.

"The game against Chelsea, Everton. Even against Galatasaray. This team can perform at really high levels. We have to work about that. It is my responsibility, to improve the team. I will give everything, the team will as well. I can show them the clips from Chelsea. If we have a good plan we can beat any opponent."

Advertisement

Advertisement