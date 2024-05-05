Erik ten Hag has just given seal of approval to major Liverpool decision - 'it's fantastic'
Erik ten Hag believes that Liverpool’s decision to select Arne Slot as their new boss is recognition of his qualities.
Slot is set to take over from Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hot seat at the end of the season. The Feyenoord chief is confident that a deal will be done.
Slot will become the second Dutch supremo in the Premier League. Ten Hag has spent the past two years at Liverpool’s fierce rivals Manchester United after previously being in charge of Ajax.
Slot and Ten Hag previously did battle in the Eredivisie and, as things still, go head-to-head again next term. And Ten Hag believes Slot is deserving of succeeding Klopp as Liverpool’s main man.
Speaking to Viaplay NL, ten Hag said: "It's fantastic for him. "It's confirmation and recognition of his qualities. It's fantastic for Dutch football too."
However, ten Hag revealed that he has not spoken to Slot to congratulate him.
