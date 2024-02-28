Man City striker Erling Haaland. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland surveyed the Premier League title race and declared: 'We are ready to attack'.

City swept aside Luton Town 6-2 on Tuesday night to move into the FA Cup quarter-finals at Kenilworth Road. Haaland fired five goals for Pep Guardiola's side, which included a first-half 40-minute hat-trick.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Haaland has recently returned from an ankle injury that sidelined him for two months. He's now plundered seven goals in his past six games, while the talismanic Kevin De Bruyne is back to his best from a lengthy hamstring injury. He assisted Haaland's first four goals against Luton.

The pair will be hoping they can inspire City to a fourth successive Premier League title. They currently trail leaders Liverpool by one point and travel to Anfield on Sunday week for a seismic encounter. Arsenal are a point adrift in third.

And Haaland has sent a blunt warning Reds as they battle for the silverware. "It's coming, we're coming," he told ITV Sport.

"My fitness? I am getting back to my best. Finally, I am feeling good. It's an amazing feeling. Exciting times ahead. We are ready to attack."

Advertisement

Advertisement

City did suffer a fresh injury blow in their victory over Luton, however. Jack Grealish was forced off in the 38th minute with a recurrence of a groin issue and was visibly upset on the bench. Manager Pep Guardiola said: “I didn’t speak to the doctor yet but I think he complained about the groin, so maybe quite similar.