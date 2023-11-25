Erling Haaland sends three-word message to Liverpool just hours before Man City clash
Erling Haaland has been carrying an ankle injury ahead of Liverpool's game against Man City.
Erling Haaland has suggested he will be fit for Manchester City to face Liverpool today.
The striker, who has plundered 17 goals this season, suffered an ankle injury during the international break and was forced to pull out of the Norway squad. Pep Guardiola did cast doubt over Haaland's availability for the Premier League top-of-the-table showdown at the Etihad Stadium.
However, the former Borussia Dortmund marksman has trained over the past two days. And posting on Instagram last night, Haaland has all but declared that he'll be featuring for City against Liverpool. He posted a photo of himself in training on Friday evening with the caption: "See you tomorrow!"
City have numerous injury doubts, with Ederson, Nathan Ake, Matheus Nunes and Mateo Kovacic among them. Liverpool, who are a point behind the current champions, are will welcome back Curtis Jones, Ryan Gravenberch, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez.