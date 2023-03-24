Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
14 hours ago Martin Lewis bags role as regular co-host on Good Morning Britain
1 minute ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
35 minutes ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead
2 hours ago Liverpool wins Best Places to Live in the UK 2023 award
11 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
12 hours ago French unions call for more strikes during King Charles III’s visit

Erling Haaland visits hospital as father issues big Man City injury update ahead of Liverpool clash

Erling Haaland injury update ahead of Man City vs Liverpool.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 24th Mar 2023, 07:55 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 08:07 GMT
Erling Haaland. Picture: Michael Steele/Getty Images
Erling Haaland. Picture: Michael Steele/Getty Images
Erling Haaland. Picture: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Erling Haaland's father has admitted the Man City striker is a doubt for their upcoming clash against Liverpool.

The prolific centre-forward has scored an incredible 42 goals in 37 games for Pep Guardiola's side since arriving from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

However, Haaland was forced to pull out of international duty with Norway earlier this week because of a groin injury.

Most Popular

City continue their pursuit of retaining the Premier League title when they face Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday 1 April. The Reds have little margin for error as they push for an unlikely top-four finish.

However, the current champions could be without Haaland after he recently visited a hospital in Barcelona.

His dad, Alfie, revealed much will depend on how the 22-year-old responds to treatment in the coming days as to whether he’ll be involved against Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Via The Times, he said: “Manchester City has a partnership with a hospital in Barcelona so he has been there for further checks and treatment. “Now he has been here [Marbella] for a couple of days with the physio from the club.

“I’m not a doctor but you can’t just go two weeks without training and then jump right into a fight. There must be a progression there. They can gamble on it, but if he doesn’t get proper training with the team, then he won’t play. It is about how he responds to treatment in the next few days. He needs a lot of care.”

Erling HaalandHospitalMan CityNorwayPep Guardiola