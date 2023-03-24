Erling Haaland injury update ahead of Man City vs Liverpool.

Erling Haaland's father has admitted the Man City striker is a doubt for their upcoming clash against Liverpool.

The prolific centre-forward has scored an incredible 42 goals in 37 games for Pep Guardiola's side since arriving from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

However, Haaland was forced to pull out of international duty with Norway earlier this week because of a groin injury.

City continue their pursuit of retaining the Premier League title when they face Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday 1 April. The Reds have little margin for error as they push for an unlikely top-four finish.

However, the current champions could be without Haaland after he recently visited a hospital in Barcelona.

His dad, Alfie, revealed much will depend on how the 22-year-old responds to treatment in the coming days as to whether he’ll be involved against Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Via The Times, he said: “Manchester City has a partnership with a hospital in Barcelona so he has been there for further checks and treatment. “Now he has been here [Marbella] for a couple of days with the physio from the club.