Euro 2024: Scotland coach provides fitness update on Liverpool defender after training ground scare
Liverpool defender Andy Robertson is reportedly ‘fine’ after leaving Scotland’s training early today.
News broke during the session in Germany that Robertson was seen leaving training with the physios and heading to the gym in discomfort as a potential injury was feared by the staff. It looked to be a double blow just days away from their opener against Germany as forward Lawrence Shankland also left training early.
Assistant manager John Carver took to the media to ease the concerns around Robertson, stipulating that he will train tomorrow despite walking off their session today. It is said that he took a knock to the ankle and his exit was a precautionary measure rather than anything serious.
Robertson has 69 caps for his country and he is set to captain Steve Clarke’s side as they face off in a difficult group containing the hosts, Hungary and Switzerland. They warmed up with 2-2 draw against Finland in their final game before their opener on June 14.
Injuries have been a huge concern heading into the tournament as Brentford's Aaron Hickey, fellow right-back Nathan Patterson of Everton, Bologna midfielder Lewis Ferguson and QPR forward Lyndon Dykes have all been ruled out.
