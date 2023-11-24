Liverpool will have undoubtedly been disappointed to miss out on qualifying for Champions League football last season but after four matches, they currently top their group in the Europa League with nine points and 12 goals scored.

The Reds have only dropped points to Toulouse so far, after falling short in the 3-2 away loss earlier this month. Jurgen Klopp and his side are still in control though and look comfortable heading forward in the competition.

But how has the support been so far in Liverpool's Europa League run? Using figures collected by Transfermarkt, we've put together a list of all the average home attendances in the tournament so far. See where the Reds rank compared to their rivals.

1 . FK TSC Backa Topola Average attendance - 3,589

2 . Aris Limassol Average attendance - 3,928

3 . BK Hacken Average attendance - 6,615