Liverpool ’s season hangs in the balance after a week to forget that featured Europa League elimination and a Premier League title race slip-up. But how do the club’s attendances compare to those of the biggest clubs in Europe?

Jurgen Klopp’s men have enjoyed a superb season for the most part, but they now face the possibility of finishing the season with just one trophy, out of the Europa League and needing a favour elsewhere to retake the lead in the Premier League title race. In the meantime, we have rounded a European attendance table to see which European clubs have the biggest average attendances.